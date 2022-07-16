Comparing Full Truck Alliance (YMM) & Its Peers

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is one of 414 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Full Truck Alliance to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Full Truck Alliance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance Competitors 1604 11013 23795 520 2.63

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.30%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.06%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% Full Truck Alliance Competitors -30.96% -63.03% -7.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million -$573.46 million -5.73 Full Truck Alliance Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -38,057.03

Full Truck Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance rivals beat Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.