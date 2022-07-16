Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.



