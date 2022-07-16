Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.00) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CBK opened at €5.94 ($5.94) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

