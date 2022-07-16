Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.