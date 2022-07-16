Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 73.8% in June

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 909,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of CGNT opened at $3.96 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

