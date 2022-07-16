Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 7.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.