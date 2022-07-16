Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Up 7.0 %
Bank of America stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
