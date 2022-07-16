Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

