Citigroup Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $199,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

