Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

