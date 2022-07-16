Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $426.30.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.