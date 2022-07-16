Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

