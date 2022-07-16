Choate Investment Advisors Sells 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,955,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

