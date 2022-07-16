Choate Investment Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

