Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,085 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

