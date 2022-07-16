Choate Investment Advisors Has $392,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.