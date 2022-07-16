Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,747,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

