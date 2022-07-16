Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

