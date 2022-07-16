Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

