China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 83.4% in June

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 11,830,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,700.9 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

