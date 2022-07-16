China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.62 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

