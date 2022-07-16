Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.95

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

