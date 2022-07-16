Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.