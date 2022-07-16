Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWBHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

