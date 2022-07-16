Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.8 %

CIAFF stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

