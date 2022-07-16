ChainX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $721,511.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. ChainX has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $721,511.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

