Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.39).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,267.63). In other news, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($9,990.49). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,267.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,358.

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica Company Profile

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 87.12 ($1.04) on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 871.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

