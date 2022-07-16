Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 9.2%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77. 13,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 797,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CELU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Celularity Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celularity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
Read More
