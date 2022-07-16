Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 9.2%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77. 13,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 797,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

CELU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celularity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

