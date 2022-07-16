Celo Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $928,071.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and $928,071.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,767,998 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

