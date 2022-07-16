Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.