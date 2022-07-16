CBC.network (CBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,420.00

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $64,420.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,306.19 or 0.99997576 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.