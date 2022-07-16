Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.20.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CX Institutional grew its stake in Caterpillar by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.