Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Survey

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $267.12 million 1.74 -$128.57 million ($2.24) -6.07 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 8.72 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -110.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.6% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -25.06% -13.81% -7.83% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardlytics and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 3 1 0 2.00 DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.86%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.