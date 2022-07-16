Capital One Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

