Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

