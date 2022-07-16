Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE GOOS opened at $17.63 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after buying an additional 460,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

