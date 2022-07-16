Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 534,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calyxt Stock Down 6.0 %
CLXT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 180.29% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
