Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 534,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calyxt Stock Down 6.0 %

CLXT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 180.29% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calyxt stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Calyxt makes up about 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 1.30% of Calyxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

