Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $494.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average of $572.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

