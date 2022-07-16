CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Lowered to €4.00 at UBS Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.95) to €3.75 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.