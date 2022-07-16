Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

CZR opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

