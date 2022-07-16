C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $44,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.