C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,535 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 284.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Methanex by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.