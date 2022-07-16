BSClaunch (BSL) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $12,303.98 and $750.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
BSClaunch Coin Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
