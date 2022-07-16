Brokerages Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target at $33.61

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($35.50) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($40.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Uniper Stock Performance

UNPRF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Uniper has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

