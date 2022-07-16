Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $111.45

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.