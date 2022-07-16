Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,120

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,120 ($13.32).

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.80) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 973 ($11.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,460.00. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 932.81 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($15.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,021.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,053.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 26.83 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 683.20%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

