Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $242.17

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $188.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.