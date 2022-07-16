British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.23

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 151224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.