Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

