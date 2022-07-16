BOLT One Day Volume Reaches $162,896.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $162,896.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About BOLT
BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.
Buying and Selling BOLT
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.