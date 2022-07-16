Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

